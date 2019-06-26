Sheriff’s file No.: 90-19-0022-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Location of Sale: Wells County Courthouse, First Floor

Judgment to be satisfied: $61,908.01

Cause Number: 90D01-1704-MF-000018

Plaintiff: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DECEMBER 1, 2006 MASTR ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES TRUST 2006-HE5 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-HE5

Defendant: KENNETH R. SIZEMORE and ET AL

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

PART OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 26 NORTH, RANGE 12 EAST, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: STARTING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 3; THENCE EAST 1543.1 FEET,WHICH SHALL BE THE PLACE OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEFT ENCLOSING 89 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 15 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 139.10 FEET; THENCE LEFT ENCLOSING 76 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 00 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 123.7 FEET; THENCE LEFT ENCLOSING 103 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 34 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 109.25 FEET TO THE SECTION LINE; THENCE LEFT ENCLOSING 90 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 11 SECONDS A DISTANCE OF 120 FEET ON THE SECTION LINE TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING IN ALL 0.34 ACRES, NOW IN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF BLUFFTON.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Scott Holliday

Sheriff of Wells County

Township: Harrison

Parcel No.: 90-08-03-300-084.000-004

911 EAST SPRING STREET, BLUFFTON, IN 46714

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Robert S. Kruzynski,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Codilis Law, LLC,

Attorney Law Firm

nb 6/26, 7/3, 7/10

hspaxlp