Sheriff’s file No.: 90-19-0024-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Location of Sale: Wells County Courthouse, First Floor

Judgment to be satisfied: $101,699.82

Cause Number: 90D01-1811-MF-000051

Plaintiff: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Defendant: CODY J. MOSER

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Part of the South Half of the South half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 25 North, Range 11 East, Chester Township, Wells County, Indiana, described as follows: Starting at the Southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter found per record witness; thence Northerly 324.27 feet along the West line of said Northwest Quarter to a P.K. nail set, which shall be the place of beginning, thence continuing Northerly, 335.76 feet along said West line to a P.K. nail set on the North line of the South half of the South half of said Northwest Quarter, thence Easterly, deflecting right 89 degrees 19 minutes 36 seconds, 438.0 feet along said North line to a 5/8’ rebar stake set; thence Southerly, deflecting right 91 degrees 16 minutes 55 seconds, 330.50 feet to a 5/8’ rebar stake set, thence Westerly, deflecting right 88 degrees 01 minutes 00 seconds, 434.58 feet to the place of beginning. Containing 3.34 acres.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Scott Holliday

Sheriff of Wells County

Township: Chester

Parcel No.: 90-11-01-200-005.000-001

6443 S 100 W, PONETO, IN 46781

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Barry T Barnes,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Feiwell & Hannoy PC,

Attorney Law Firm

317-237-2727

nb 6/26, 7/3, 7/10

hspaxlp