Sheriff’s file No.: 90-19-0026-SS

Date & Time of Sale: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Location of Sale: Wells County Courthouse, First Floor

Judgment to be satisfied: $18,751.58

Cause Number: 90D01-1812-MF-000055

Plaintiff: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER

Defendant: FIRST MERCHANTS BANK FKA IAB FINANCIAL BANK and JOHN MINNICK, AS POSSIBLE HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF JOHN A. MINNICK, AKA JOHN MINNICK, AKA JOHN ALVIN MINNICK AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, BENEFICIARIES OF JOHN A. MINNICK, AKA JOHN MINNICK, AKA JOHN ALVIN MINNICK AND THEIR UNKNOWN CREDITORS; AND, THE UNKNOWN EXECUTOR, ADMINISTRATOR, OR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN A. MINNICK, AKA JOHN MINNICK, AKA JOHN ALVIN MINNICK

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me, directed from the Clerk of Superior/Circuit Court of Wells County Indiana, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said DECREE, with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder at the date, time and location listed above, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate, a certain tract or parcel of land described as follows:

Lots Number Ten (10) and Eleven (11) as known and designated on the recorded plat of Kunkel’s First Addition to the Town of Tocsin.

Together with rents, issues, income and profits thereof, this sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws. In accordance to the requirements of IC 32-29-7-3, this Notice shall also represent service of Notice of Sale of this real estate upon the owners.

Scott Holliday

Sheriff of Wells County

Township: Jefferson

Parcel No.: 90-02-36-500-015.000-008, 90-02-36-500-014.000-008

6140 NORTH TILE STREET, OSSIAN, IN 46777

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the commonly known address published herein.

Amanda L. Krenson,

Plaintiff’s Attorney

Attorney No. 28999-61

Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC,

Attorney Law Firm

614-222-4921

