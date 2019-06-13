Project: Town of Ossian Industrial Park Water Tower Maintenance 2019 (“Project”).

Summary: Located at the existing 200,000 gallon water storage tank south of Baker Drive within the water distribution system of the Town of Ossian, Indiana, the Project shall consist of the following: furnish and install a new vent; pit welding; furnish and install a new interior ladder; repair overflow brace; fall prevention device installation and repair; abrasive blast cleaning and repainting interior of tank with epoxy system; and power wash, spot power tool clean, and repaint exterior with polyurethane system. An alternate bid will be received to abrasive blast clean exterior in lieu of base bid power wash/spot power tool clean and repaint exterior with modified polyurethane system in lieu of base bid polyurethane system.

General Plans and Specifications: Project general plans and specifications will be available beginning June 13, 2019, at Eastern Engineering, 1239 North Wells Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana, 46808 (Phone: 260-426-3119), from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Reproduction costs to be paid by prospective bidders.

Pre-Bid Meeting: Beginning at 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, a pre-bid meeting will be held at the Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian Indiana 46777. All prospective bidders are encouraged to attend at this location or participate via conference call at (260) 451-9707.

Bid Submittal: All bids must be submitted to the Owner at the address listed above by 7:00 p.m. on July 8, 2019 to be considered for the work. Bids shall be submitted in an opaque sealed envelope marked with the project title and include the name and address of the Bidder. Bids shall be accompanied by a bidder’s bond or certified check equal to 5% of the bid amount. Bids arriving after the time set will be returned unopened and only complete bids with all required materials will be considered.

Review and Consideration: All bids timely received shall be publicly opened and read aloud during the Town Council’s meeting at 7:00 p.m. July 8, 2019. The Town of Ossian, Indiana reserves the right to reject all bids, waive defects and amend the Project’s scope. It is anticipated that the Town Council will take bids received under advisement and that a determination may be made by July 22, 2019.

By: Town Manager, Luann Martin

Town of Ossian, Indiana

oj 6/13, 6/20

hspaxlp