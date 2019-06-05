Richard J. Borror, 85, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.

He was born to the late William J and Fay (Melching) Borror of Ossian on Oct. 26, 1933.

Survivors include his wife, Josephine (Redwanski) Borror; two children, Michele J. (John) Long of Newnan, Ga., and Richard J. (Gail) Borror Jr. of Lighthouse Point, Fla., and North Liberty; and two grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held later. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com