Pamela K. Hultz, 74, of Bluffton passed away on Saturday evening, June 1, 2019, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born on July 15, 1944, in Portland to Walter and Mildred (Reynolds) Heniscey.

She graduated From Jay County High School and worked at KITCO, Inc. for over 30 years before she retired. Pamela enjoyed doing puzzles, art portrait coloring and her pets, especially her dogs, Sweetie and Zoey.

Survivors include her children, Troy Hultz of Indianapolis, Scott (Lisa) Hultz of Bluffton, Rose (James) Marshall of Bluffton, Sheree Hollingsworth of Bluffton, and Shane (Joan) Hultz of Albany, along with four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Rita K. Baumgartner in 2014; three grandchildren, Chastity, Harley Jr. “Bubby,” and Dusty. Pamela is also preceded in death by three siblings, Russell Heniscey, Diana Smith, and an infant brother, Gerald Heniscey.

Family and friends will gather to share memories on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Per Pamela’s request, there will be no formal funeral service following calling hours. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to be made to the Friends of the Wells County Shelter and payable to the Wells County Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com