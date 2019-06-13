STATE OF INDIANA )

WELLS COUNTY )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-1905-EU-000018

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

ESTATE OF )

ERMA R. REDDING, )

Deceased )

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that JANETTE L. PEARSON was, on the 24th day of May, 2019, appointed personal representative of the estate of ERMA R. REDDING, deceased, who died on April 5, 2019, and was authorized to administer said estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 24th day of May, 2019.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Timothy K. Babcock

Attorney No. 21526-90

DALE, HUFFMAN & BABCOCK

1127 North Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260) 824-5566

Attorney for Estate

nb 6/13, 6/20

hspaxlp