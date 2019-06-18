Wabash Valley Power Association, Inc. (“WVPA”) on behalf of itself and its member distribution cooperatives listed below (collectively, the “Participating Members”) hereby gives this notice of its intent to file with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) requesting approval of a change in the Joint Implementation Plan (“Joint Plan”) which jointly implements their respective obligations under Section 210 of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978 (16 U.S.C. § 824a-3) (“PURPA”) and under Part 292 of FERC’s Regulations.

The Joint Plan provides that (1) WVPA and each Participating Member will interconnect with and operate in parallel with any QF that adheres to applicable rules and regulations pertaining to generator interconnection; (2) on behalf of itself and each Participating Member, WVPA will purchase capacity and energy from QFs at a rate that is at least equal to WVPA’s avoided costs, subject to each Member Cooperative’s obligation to purchase directly from QFs with nameplate capacity of no more than 25 kW, and at the Member Cooperative’s option, to purchase directly from QFs with nameplate capacity of greater than 25 kW; (3) each Participating Member will sell supplementary, back-up and maintenance power to a QF, upon request, on either a firm or interruptible basis, in accordance with the applicable law and the Participating Member’s applicable rates, rules, and regulations governing retail service, and on the terms that are consistent with the ones offered to the Participating Member’s other customers with similar load or other cost-related characteristics; and (4) no QF will be subject to duplicative charges for interconnection or wheeling solely as a result of selling to WVPA and buying from a Participating Member.

Copies of the proposed Joint Plan will be sent to interested parties upon request. WVPA will also accept written comments on the proposed Joint Plan. WVPA intends to file for approval of the Joint Plan with FERC following publication of this notice. FERC will publish notice of WVPA’s filing in the Federal Register following receipt of the filing. That notice will specify that any person desiring to be heard in this matter can make the appropriate filing with the FERC.

Inquiries concerning this matter should be addressed to:

Wabash Valley Power Association, Inc.

Attn: General Counsel

6702 Intech Blvd.

Indianapolis, Indiana 46278

317.481.2800

The Participating Members:

Carroll White County REMC

Corn Belt Energy

EnerStar Electric Cooperative

Fulton County REMC

Heartland REMC

Jay County REMC

Kosciusko REMC

LaGrange County REMC

Marshall County REMC

Miami-Cass REMC

M.J.M. Electric Cooperative

Newton County REMC

Noble REMC

Parke County REMC

Steuben County REMC

Warren County REMC

