Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 25th day of June, 2019, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Travis Searles, 2021 W 600 N, Uniondale, IN 46791 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce side yard setback from 20’ to 12’ for an attached garage.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 2021 W 600 N, Uniondale, Indiana 46791

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as Banner City Lots 31-32 in the SE quarter of Section 34 Township 28N Range 11E in Union Township.

Dated this 7th day of June, 2019

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 6/13

