Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 25th day of June, 2019, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Ryan & Lisa Frauhiger, 4422 E 400 N, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce side yard and rear yard setbacks from 20’ to 15’ for a shop building.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 4422 E 400 N, Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 1.8 acres in the NW quarter of Section 14 Township 27N Range 12E in Lancaster Township.

Dated this 7th day of June, 2019

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

