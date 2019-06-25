STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO. 90C01-1209-JP-59

IN RE CHANGE OF )

NAME OF MINOR: )

Braylon Anthony Martin )

Minor, )

Derrick Thomas Weedman )

Petitioner, )

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that Petitioner Derrick Thomas Weedman, pro se, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name of Minor to change the name of minor child from Braylon Anthony Martin to Braylon Michael Weedman.

The petition is scheduled for hearing in the Wells County Circuit Court on August 7, 2019, at 9 o’clock a.m., which is more than thirty (30) days after the third notice of publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date. The parties shall report to Wells Circuit Court.

Date 06/21/2019

Beth Davis

Clerk of Wells Circuit Court

Distribution:

Derrick Thomas Weedman

Industrial Correctional Facility

5124 W. Reformatory Rd.

Pendleton, IN 46064

(260) 273-7620

Jennifer Lynn Neptune

1610 A East Coeur D Alene Ave.

Postfalls, ID 83854

(208) 215-9473

