Pursuant to action previously taken by the Board of School Trustees (the “Board”) of Northern Wells Community Schools (the “School Corporation”), an Amendment to Lease (the “Amendment”) between the School Corporation and Northern Wells Multi-School Building Corporation (the “Building Corporation”), assignee of Northern Wells Community School Corporation, was executed and entered into on March 5, 2019. The Amendment covers the site of the proposed renovation of a portion of Norwell High School in Ossian, Indiana. A copy of the Amendment is on file in the Administration Building of the School Corporation, 312 North Jefferson Street, Ossian, Indiana, and is available for inspection during normal business hours.

Dated this 7th day of March, 2019.

/s/ Gene Donaghy

Secretary,

Board of School Trustees

Northern Wells

Community Schools

