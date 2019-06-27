Carolyn Hamilton, Clerk-Treasurer of the Town of Markle, Indiana, hereby certifies that on the 19th day of June 2019, the following ordinance amending Chapter 92 of the Code of Ordinances for the Town of Markle, Indiana was adopted. The relevant text of Ordinance 2019-1, exclusive of WHEREAS clauses and the signature block, is as follows:

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED THAT, the Council, in meeting duly assembled, and upon receipt of information deemed by it to be sufficient, hereby amends Section 92.04 by inserting ‘’(A)” as a header in front of the existing text and then inserting the following immediately thereafter:

(B) It shall be unlawful for any person, firm, corporation or owner throw, scatter or suffer to be thrown or scattered, any shavings, chips, papers, grass clippings, leaves, refuse, trash, or other material on any street or alley.”

BE IT FINALLY ORDAINED THAT this Ordinance amends only those portions of the Code specifically listed. This Ordinance shall be effective immediately upon its adoption and publication, and otherwise in accordance with Indiana Law.”

Carolyn Hamilton

as Clerk-Treasurer

nb 6/27

hspaxlp