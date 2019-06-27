STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

SUPERIOR COURT

ESTATE DOCKET

90C01-1905-EU-000019

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

ESTATE OF AMIE L. MOUNSEY, )

DECEASED. )

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that on the 7th of June, 2019, Samuel Bolinger was appointed personal representative of the estate of Amie L. Mounsey, deceased, who died on May 6, 2018.

All persons having claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of this first publication of this notice, or within one (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Wells County, Superior Court, Bluffton, Indiana, this 7 day of June, 2019.

Beth Davis

Clerk of the Wells

Superior Court

Deputy

TO CREDITORS: 1. The first publication of the above Notice of Administration was had on the 27th day of June, 2019.

Notice Mailed To: News-Banner Publications, Inc., 125 N. Johnson St., Bluffton, IN 46714

Published in the Bluffton News Banner.

Chad Romey (28326-02)

BLACKBURN & GREEN

4203 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Telephone: (260) 422-4400

nb 6/27, 7/3

hspaxlp