The City of Bluffton is accepting sealed bids for the asphalt work at Washington Park. Bidding instructions and specifications may be obtained from the office of the Clerk Treasurer, 128 East Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana, 46714, during normal business hours of Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Bids must be returned to the office of the Clerk Treasurer by 5:00 p.m. or at 6:30 p.m. at the start of the Bluffton Parks and Recreation Board meeting on Wednesday, July 2nd, 2019 to be opened and read aloud at the public meeting of the Bluffton Parks and Recreation Board which will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

