Norma Joan Stout, 87, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning June 6, 2019 at Signature Health and Rehabilitation in Bluffton.

Norma was born in Huntington County on April 23, 1932, to Howard E. and Florence M. (Shideler) Hensel; they preceded her in death. She married Keith E. Stout on Sept. 13, 1953, in Huntington; he preceded her in death on Nov. 17, 2007.

Norma was a 1950 graduate of Huntington High School, attending Lutheran School of Nursing and graduating in 1953. She then worked at Wells Community Hospital in Bluffton as a registered nurse for 29 years, retiring in 1995. She was also a homemaker. Norma enjoyed word puzzles, reading and was a Chicago Cubs baseball fan.

Survivors include two sons, Andrew Stout of Bluffton and Nathan (Jackie) Stout of Advance, N.C.; three daughters, Martha Atkinson of Montpelier, Makaye (Howard) Vaughn, and Molly (Mike) Bauer of Bluffton; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Jane Hensel of Arvada, Colo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, along with a son, Alan Stout; two brothers, Jerry Allen Hensel and Gene Richard Hensel; a sister, Wanda L. Hill; and a grandson, Gregory Conrad.

Per Norma’s request, there will be no public services, private family burial will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army of Wells County or donor’s choice. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.goodwincaleharnish.com

Funeral services have been entrusted to Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.