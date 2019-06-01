Loren C. Stoppenhagen, 77 of Ossian, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Signature Health Care in Bluffton after a long struggle with kidney disease.

Loren was born Nov. 19, 1941, in Allen County, to Harold Stoppenhagen and Marie Busse Stoppenhagen. He was the oldest of seven brothers.

He started his working years at Eavey’s at age 16 and worked for more than 20 years for Northern Wells schools and the State of Indiana while helping his father and his brother Dean farm. He was meticulous in keeping tractors, cars and other things clean, to the point of waxing the farm tractors. Loren retired in 1988.

He is survived by his brothers, Dean Stoppenhagen of Ossian, Larry (JoAnn) Stoppenhagen of Fort Wayne, Dale Stoppenhagen of Ossian, Lynn Stoppenhagen of Fort Wayne, David Stoppenhagen of South Carolina, and Lee (JoAnn) Stoppenhagen of Fort Wayne; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

His parents preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514E-750N near Ossian, with visitation two hours prior. Rev. Shayne Jonker will officiate at the funeral service. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Preferred memorials for Loren may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or to an organization of the donor’s choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at the www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com website for the Stoppenhagen family.