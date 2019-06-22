Kenneth W. “Ken” Hoffman, 79, of Ossian passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born on Oct. 7, 1939, in Hoagland, a son of the late Herman and Frances (Landstoffer) Hoffman. He graduated from Central Catholic in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army. He later worked for Dana Corp. for 30 years before retiring in 1996. He was a member at St. Aloysius Catholic Church and the NRA. He enjoyed spending his free time riding his motorcycle, watching the Detroit Lions and St. Louis Cardinals, listening to country music, and playing his guitar. He especially enjoyed spending his time going to all of his grandchildren’s various activities, many of which were sports related.

Surviving family include his children, Tina Hoffman, Brenda (Dan) Rupright, Chris Hoffman, and Peggy (Bill) Smith; grandchildren, Kenny, Adam, Jessica, Tyler, Zach, Hanna, Brandon, and Jonathon; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Preston, and Bailey; sister, Mary Johnson; and many cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by wife, Judy Kay Hoffman, and brothers, Arnold and Gene Hoffman.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder. Visitation will be 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian, with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery, Yoder. Memorials may be made to Masses or Visiting Nurse.

