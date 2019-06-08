Joan Kay (Young) Eichler, 79, of Ossian passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving husband of 59 years and her children.

She was born June 24, 1939, in Fort Wayne to Delbert Young and Cathryne (Kreigh) Young. Her parents preceded her in death.

She graduated from Ossian High School and Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing and was involved in starting the Ossian EMS. She worked for Arata Medical Group for many years and finished her nursing career with Lincoln Financial Group.

One of her greatest loves was her cottage on Snow Lake where she enjoyed time with her family. In her retirement years, she spent winters in Florida and summers at the lake and also enjoyed volunteering at Lutheran Hospital.

Surviving family include her husband, Larry; her children, Tim (Lisa) Eichler of Ossian and Lori (Jeff) Thiele of Angola; grandchildren, Zac (Kelli) Thiele of Angola, Gavin (Jenna) Thiele of Fort Wayne, Jason (Jena) Eichler of Newburgh, Ind., Alex (Cassie Bender) Eichler of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Trevor Eichler of Fremont; her great grandchildren, Cruise and Otto; and a brother, Robert (Ellen) Young of Fort Wayne.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514E-750N, Ossian. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 10, at the Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church, to the Rock Steady boxing program in Bluffton, or to Visiting Nurse.

