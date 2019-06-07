James “Jim” P. Reinhard, 92, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019, at River Terrace Retirement Community.

Jim was born in Wells County on Jan. 1, 1927, to Ezra Reinhard Sr. and Delva (Aschliman) Reinhard. He married Ruth H. Stoller in Latty, Ohio, on Nov. 25, 1956; she preceded him in death on Feb. 22, 2015.

He attended Lancaster School in his youth. Jim served in the United States Army from 1945 to 1946 during WWII. He was a lifelong farmer and also worked at Franklin Electric for five years, Star Engineering for 21 years as a machinist, and Indiana Auto Auction for seven years. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. A man of the soil, he enjoyed gardening, carpentry, and being with his family.

Survivors include three sons, Ed Reinhard of Bluffton, Herb (Martha) Reinhard and Tom (Sandy) Reinhard, both of Bluffton; two daughters, Polly (Phil) Beer of Craigville and Lou Ann Reinhard of Poneto. Jim is also survived by a brother, Daniel Reinhard of Eureka, Illi; two sisters, Betty Macklin of Ossian and Edna Moser of Bluffton. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by four sisters, Loretta Reinhard, Mildred Badiac, Dula Pulver and infant Rose Reinhard; and four brothers, Dale, Kenneth, Ezra Jr. and Harry Reinhard.

Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019, from 2 until 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Services will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. John Reinhard and Ron Kipfer will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County with military graveside rites conducted by the American Legion Post 111 in conjunction with United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon’s International.

