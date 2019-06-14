Home RSS Bluffton man jailed after crashing SUV into an electric pole Bluffton man jailed after crashing SUV into an electric pole June 14, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Bluffton woman pleads guilty to drug charges News Woman receives time served, house arrest on drug charges News New traffic flow in place for Saturday’s Tox-Away Day