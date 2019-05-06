William “Bill” E. Hostetter, 77, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Visiting Nurse of Fort Wayne. He was born in Fort Wayne to the late Harold L. and Edna Tarr-Hostetter. Bill and his wife were longtime residents of Ossian and recently moved to Fort Wayne to be closer to his family.

He graduated from Northside High School in 1960. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Cuban missile crisis. He was an electrician at General Electric for 10 years and 28 years at Dana Corporation, retiring in 2004. Bill loved to play golf, go camping in the family RV and puttering around in his workshop. He was the “go to“ guy that could fix anything and was always willing to lend a hand.

Bill’s true passion in life was his family and spending time with the grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Judith A. Hostetter; daughters, Robin Moon, and Tracey K. (Joe) Kuras, all of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by a son, Ronald W. Hostetter.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder, with calling one hour prior. Calling hours are also Tuesday May 7, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Elzey, Patterson and Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, with a vigil service at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse, SPCA or St. Aloysius Catholic Church.

