W. Joe Worster, 72, of Huntington, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital.

He was born June 10, 1946, in Bluffton, to Garl and Hope Smith Worster. He married Nancy K. Haney April 23, 1966, in Markle. She preceded him in death Feb. 8, 2018.

Survivors include a daughter, Staci (Doug) Mathias of Markle; two sisters, Vicki (John) King of Cape Fair, Miss., and Patty Burnworth of Huntington; and two brothers, Curtis (Earlynn) Worster of Markle and Larry (Pam) Worster of Huntington.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Max Worster.

Calling hours are 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery in Huntington County at a later date.

