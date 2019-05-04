Terry James (Mossburg) Fair, 76, of Hartford City, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Bridgewater Centre in Hartford City. He was born on Monday, Nov. 23, 1942, in South Bend. He married Mary A. (Crisamore) Fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, 1960, in Warren.

Survivors include his daughter, Debra J. Henderson of Montpelier; son, Robert F. Fair of Roll; sisters, Karen Ohning of Fort Wayne and Sharon Kyle of Jamestown, Tenn.; a grandson; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, James O. Fair; mother, W. Jean (Lee) Mossburg; stepfather, Ernest Mossburg; wife, Mary A. (Crisamore) Fair; and brother, Don Mossburg.

Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier. A service will be at 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

