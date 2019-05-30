Home Opinions Politicians have no qualms about borrowing from the future Politicians have no qualms about borrowing from the future May 30, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Angelkeep Journals: Divide bearded irises or die Opinions Seatbelts and helmets: Circular logic of official ‘safety’ Opinions Letters to the Editor: A little consideration for others, please