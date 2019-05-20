Michael L. “Mike” Geisman, 76, of rural Bluffton, passed away Friday afternoon, May 17, 2019, at his residence.

Mike was born in Bluffton on Sept. 3, 1942, to Robert and Doris Gwyneath (Kleinknight) Geisman. He married Donna L. Blessing in Bluffton on Nov. 23, 1963; she survives.

A 1960 graduate of Rockcreek High School, Mike was a lifelong farmer in Wells County. He also worked for Prough and Liby Plumbing for 12 years until his retirement.

For many years, Mike served on the Wells County 4-H Association board and was involved with the Rockcreek Men’s Recreational basketball league. He enjoyed camping and spending time at the lakes with his family and friends. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and will be remembered in the neighborhood for his countless hours spent on his four-wheeler, picking up pop cans.

In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by three daughters, Lora (Dave) DeVoe and Beth (Terry) Herrell, both of Bluffton, and Doris (Trent) Prough of Decatur; eight grandchildren, Ben, Kale, and Sara DeVoe, Jake, Luke, and Zack Herrell, and Gabe and Ethan Prough; three brothers, Neal (Camille) Geisman of Bluffton, Steve (Linda) Geisman of Chapel Hill, Tenn., and David (Cindy) Geisman of Uniondale; along with his mother-in-law, Mary Etta Blessing of Bluffton.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 2 until 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Wednesday, May 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Karen Ottjes will officiate. Burial will follow at Horeb Cemetery, Uniondale.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mike may be made to the family or Wells County Public Library.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com