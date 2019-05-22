Martha Reinhard, 100, formerly of Ossian, passed away Monday evening, May 20, 2019, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Martha was born March 30, 1919, in Cissna Park, Ill., to Jacob A. and Lydia Miller Schweitzer. Martha was baptized May of 1937 in the St. Joe River in Leo. She married Amos D. Reinhard on Aug. 24, 1941, in Leo; he preceded her in death Dec. 18, 1998.

Martha worked at General Electric and retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk after 18 years of service. Following retirement, Martha enjoyed baking for her family, cross stitching and working on word puzzles.

She is survived by a daughter, Ruth Ann (G. Stanley) Hood of Fort Wayne; two sons, Arlyn D. (Patty) Reinhard of Goshen and Dave L. (Rita) Reinhard of Bluffton; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Pulfer and Dorothy Glass; and a grandson, Michael Fox in 1986.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, from 2 to 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with one hour viewing prior to the service. John Reinhard and Doyle Frauhiger will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorials may be given to Christian Care Retirement Community or Donor’s Choice. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.goodwincaleharnish.com