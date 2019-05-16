Linda S. Kilgore, 72, of Decatur, and a former Bluffton resident, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Linda was born Jan. 2, 1947, in Oakland, Ohio, to Joseph Dean and Eleanor McGuffey Garrett.

Linda married Gary Kilgore Oct. 18, 1986, in Las Vegas and they lived in California for 27 years, returning to Bluffton in 2007. She was an owner/operator of a commercial cleaning company for many years and was affectionately called “Ma” by her family and friends. In her retirement, Linda enjoyed her cats and watching her favorite TV shows.

Survivors include a daughter, Janet Powers of Decatur; a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Kaltvedt-Powers of Huntington Beach, Calif.; a brother, Richard (Wendy) Garrett of Liberty Center; along with many nieces and nephews.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Gary June 1, 2008.

A gathering to celebrate Linda’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Linda’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to her family at www.thomarich.com