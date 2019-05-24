John R. Morrett, 69, of Markle and a former resident of Ossian, passed away at his home the evening of Monday, May 20, 2019.

John was a 1968 graduate of Robbinsville High School in North Carolina. He was a carpenter and worked at Lawrence Construction in Fort Wayne for more than 30 years, retiring in 2015. John enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and cars.

John was born March 4, 1950, in Lafayette, Ind., to Charles and Myra Huston Morrett.

He was united in marriage to Linda Clegg on Nov. 26, 2004, in Ossian. His wife survives.

Additional survivors include a son, Keith Morrett of Huntington; two daughters, Ginger (Chad) Cadden of York, Pa., and Amanda (Vic) Rhone of Mont Alto, Pa.; two stepdaughters, Beth (Terry) McConn of Ossian and Lin Soriano of Las Vegas, Nev.; a sister, Cheri (Jimmy) Soulier of Fort Wayne; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a child brother.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at John and Linda’s home.

In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, the family asks that you plant a tree in John’s memory.

To sign Mr. Morrett’s online guest registry, visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com, select the Markle Chapel location, and scroll down to “obituaries.”