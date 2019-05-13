Janet S. Mahorney, 76, of Montpelier, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Millers Merry Manor in Hartford City.

She was born March 15, 1943, in Blackford County. She married Alex Mahorney Feb. 10, 1963, at the First Baptist Church, Montpelier.

Survivors include her daughters, Jodi E. (Larry) Scott and Angela L. Mahorney, both of Montpelier; son, Brian A. (Christina) Mahorney of Montpelier; brother, Jerry Downhour of Montpelier; sister, Nancy Renner of Montpelier; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her father, Keith Downhour; mother, Lorene (Roberts) Downhour; husband, Alex Mahorney; and a sister, Judy Reese.

Calling hours are from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. A service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

