James L. Lake, 66, of Hartford City, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

He was born May 12, 1953, in Blackford County to Leon E. Lake and Helen Mae Pormen Lake. He married Sonya Cain in October of 1992 in Dunkirk; his wife survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Michael J. Lake of Montpelier and Dwight L. (Jessica) Lake and Daniel J. Lake, both of Hartford City; three daughters, Amy J. (Ricky) Dodson of Greenwood, Kelly R. (Anthony) Raver of Peru, and Whitney E. (Chris) Jerger of Marion; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie S. Aquino of Montpelier and Betty L. Coleman of Huntsville, Ala.; and a brother, John E. (Donna) Lake of Muncie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Danny J. Lake.

Calling will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Walker and Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Dunkirk I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

