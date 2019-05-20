Home Opinions Is everything political? It depends on your definition Is everything political? It depends on your definition May 20, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions A prayer in Sen. Lugar’s wake Opinions What if Trump has driven Democrats sane? Opinions ‘Do over’ proms pursue perpetual adolescence