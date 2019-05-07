Geraldine S. “Geri” Grover, 76, of Markle, passed away at 3:33 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Geri was a 1961 graduate of New Haven High School. She worked at Meadowville Nursing Home in Bluffton for 20-plus years. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Geri enjoyed camping and watching her grandchildren play baseball and dance, she loved and enjoyed her grandchildren, yellow roses and baking. She loved her dog, Peanut. Geri was very ornery and pulled lots of pranks.

Geri was born Sept. 21, 1942, in Allen County, the daughter of Rudolph and Mildred Kimmel Hieber.

She was united in marriage to James Grover Jan. 27, 1962, in Coldwater, Mich. Her husband survives.

Survivors include two daughters, Sherrie (DeWayne) Fiedler of Uniondale and Pamela (Gerald) Schaefer of Fort Wayne; two sons, Randy Grover of Markle and Brian (Nichole) Grover of Huntington; three brothers, David (Carolyn) Hieber of Fort Wayne, Michael (Rita) Hieber of New Haven, and Jerry (Irene) Hieber of Texas; eight grandchildren, Jarrod (Stacie) Ball of Huntington; Michael (Amy) Ball of Huntington, Dustin Grover of Huntington, Melayna Grover of Huntington, Cody Fiedler of Uniondale, Autumn Fiedler of Uniondale, Ashley Austin of Geneva, and Amanda (James) Terry; and eight great-grandchildren, Brayden, Elias, Steven, Elizabeth, Patrick, Waverly, Aubrey and Ryan.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Shadel and Donna Shuler; and two brothers, Raymond Fark and William Fark.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St., Markle. A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 9, at 10 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5912 N. Sugar St., Uniondale, with Pastor Jarrod Ball officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service.

Memorial donations can be made out to Diabetes Association or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, both in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

