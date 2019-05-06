Florence Irey-Crum, 100, passed peacefully May 4, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Florence Anna Furnas was born Dec. 14, 1918 in Nashville, Tenn., to Chase and Grace Pinkham Furnas. She graduated from Rockcreek High School, Wells County, in 1937. The following year she graduated from International Business College and was proud to have acquired her first job as the first office manager of the newly created Allen-Wells REMC at Ossian.

On Nov. 10, 1940, Florence married Garth D. Irey at the Bluffton First Methodist Church. They began their life together in Bluffton and had five daughters. Her life changed dramatically as Garth was called to the ministry in 1954. She faithfully supported his ministry as a pastor’s wife in the United Methodist Church and continued to lovingly care for her girls. When the girls were older, she worked several jobs utilizing her secretarial skills including 3M, Sheller-Globe, and Mutschler Kitchens. She was an active member of the Bluffton U. M. Church and Tri Kappa. She especially enjoyed her lifelong friendships from her sewing club and was an avid reader of books and newspapers until the end of her life. In 1995 Florence married Charles Woody Crum.

Florence is survived by her sister, Jane Wise of Danville, N.Y.; daughters, Margaret (Stephen) Cullison of Warsaw, Susan Reno, Julia Pittenger, Melinda (Robert) Franz, all of Muncie; grandchildren, Charles (Janet) Cullison, James Cullison, Andrew (Debby) Pittenger, Kristen (Michael) Gray, Mark (Berkeley) Franz; great-grandchildren, Austin, Kathryn, Megan, and Madeline Cullison, Daniel and Kelleen Cullison, Payton and Keegan Cullison, Gwynneth and Drew Pittenger, Cohen, Irey, Braeden, Brandt, and Milo Gray.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Garth D.Irey, Charles W. Crum; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Irey; grandson, Christopher Cullison; siblings, Robert, Richard, Walter, and Wade Furnas, Ruthella Creek, Edythe Duncan; and son-in-law, Bill Pittenger.

Funeral services will be held at the Bluffton United Methodist Church at noon Thursday, May 9, with Rev. John Young officiating. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Bluffton First United Methodist Church, 325 W. Washington St., Bluffton, or the American Bible Society, www.americanbible.org

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com