David G. Bennett, 62, of Montpelier, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at Indiana University Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. He was born on Saturday, July 28, 1956, in Waukesha, Wis.

Survivors include his daughter, Misty Kincaid of Liberty Center; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; stepson, Chuck Winters of Portland; brothers, Steve (Yolanda) Bennett of Pennville and Mike (Linn) Bennett of Winchester; and sister, Susan Decker of Abbeville, S.C.

He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Ralph Bennett; mother, Ruth Maxine (McGeath) Bennett Myers; wife, Lucinda (Fisher) Bennett; and stepsons, Eric Winters and Brian Winters.

Calling hourds are from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier. A service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

