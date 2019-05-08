Dale E. Falk, 81, of Bluffton, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Bluffton.

Dale was born Feb. 15, 1938, in Bluffton, to Thomas David and Pearl Penrod Falk.

He was a graduate of Rock Creek High School. Dale proudly served in the U.S. Army and the Indiana National Guard Reserves. With more than 3 million accident-free miles logged, Dale drove over the road for Hiner Transport in Huntington for more than 27 years. He was commonly known as “Cardinal” on the CB.

On March 28, 1986, in Decatur, Dale married Mildred M. Gregory Falk.

Dale is survived by his wife, Mildred; his children, Jeff (Jody) Falk, Brenda (Bret) Parker and Belinda (Larry) Thacker, all of Huntington, Becky Maxey of Texas, and Peggy (Bill) Griswold of Wichita, Kan.; a sister, Janice (Ray) Berry; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter; Shelly Gregory; and siblings, David Thomas “Tommy” Falk and Phyllis Cobbs.

Calling will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the funeral home with Chaplin Denise Schwaberow officiating. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory in Marion.

Preferred memorials are to Heart to Heart Hospice in Fort Wayne.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.