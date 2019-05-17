Cheryl Ann Rethlake, 61, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born Tuesday, April 22, 1958, in Fort Wayne, to the late Harold and Phyllis (Warfel) Rethlake. Cheryl received a Bachelor of Science degree from Saint Frances College, majoring in mental retardation and learning disabilities for students kindergarten-12th grade and a master’s degree in emotional handicapped K-12 from Indiana University Southeast. She obtained an Indiana life license for the mentally retarded, learning disabled and emotionally handicapped, giving her the opportunity to teach children kindergarten through 12th grade. Cheryl taught special education for 39 years and the last 12 years at the Bluffton-Harrison Elementary School. She was a longtime member at the Fellowship Missionary Church. She loved the outdoors from gardening, hiking, and flowers. She enjoyed family time, cooking, and was a huge Notre Dame fan.

Cheryl is survived by her brothers, Kent (Marylou) and Brian (Sheila) Rethlake; a sister, Carol (Richard) Spath; and nieces and nephews Brenda, David, Dan, Jason, Jessica, Ryan, and Brooke. She is also preceded in passing by her nephew, Richard.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46807, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Riverside Cemetery in Andrews to follow the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and the special education program at Bluffton-Harrison Elementary School. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com.