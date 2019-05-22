Anttnotte “Toni” Andrew, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital.

She lived each day to its fullest and loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was born Jan. 2, 1960, in Bluffton, to Dean and Jolena Robison. Her mother, now Jolena Plaut, survives in Ocala, Fla.

Also surviving are four sons, Randy Buckland and Christopher Buckland, both of Bluffton, and Ricky Waggoner and Johnathan Andrew, both of Ocala, Fla.; a brother, Shawn Robison of Ocala, Fla.; a niece, Joleen Robison, and a nephew, Shawn Robison, both of Ocala, Fla.; 13 grandchildren and five-great-grandchildren (with another one due any day); four sisters, Carly Franze of Decatur, Tammy Bowman and Jill Bowman, both of Fort Wayne, and Shelly Bowman of Montpelier; an aunt, Anna Lee Zoll; several cousins; and a lifelong friend, Linda Browning of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dean Robison, in 2014, and her stepmother, Donna Robison, in 2010.

Toni loved to host family gatherings and cooking was a favorite activity of hers.

She did in-home healthcare and took care of children. She loved working with the elderly and helping others. You could say she loved everyone.

She will be taken back to Florida, where she loved to be. May she always be remembered by all who knew her.

A celebration of her life will be held in Bluffton at a later date.