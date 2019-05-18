Annitta Lucille Henderson, 77, of Pomona Park, Fla., died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Fla., following a brief illness.

Mrs. Henderson was born Feb. 14, 1942, in Bluffton, to Charles and Mary A. Perry. Her parents preceded her in death.

She married Milo Henderson in December of 1960 in Pensacola, Fla. Her husband survives.

Also surviviing are three sons, Lincoln Kent Henderson of Palatka, Philip William (Tina) Henderson of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Rex Milo Henderson; a daughter, Mila Michelle Henderson of Palm Coast, Fla.; four grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Marie (Gordon) Foltz of Fort Wayne and Mary Kathleen Raudenbush of Berne; and a brother, Charles William “Bill” (Jeannie) Perry of Bluffton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Kae Polston.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences: www.themastersfuneralhomes.com.