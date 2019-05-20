Aiden Michael Teixeira, 8, of Montpelier, died on May 18, 2019. Aiden was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on September 20, 2010, to Vicki and Christopher Teixeira.

Aiden is survived by his parents, Vicki and Christopher Teixeira; sisters, Alana and Amiah; maternal grandparents, Tammi and Lou Schommer; paternal grandmother, Ann (David) Fletcher; and paternal grandfather, Joe (Sally) Teixeira.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

