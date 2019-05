Pick up the Wednesday, May 8, News-Banner for election coverage. Voter turnout: 19.71%

Contested races for the City of Bluffton in the May Primary:

Mayor

Charles “Chuck” King (D) — 283 (65.66%)

Douglas “Doug” Sundling (D) — 148 (34.34%)



City Council

District 1

Mike Downey (R) — 102 (38.2%)

Roger Thornton (R) — 165 (61.8%)



District 2

Eddie Ferguson (R) — 62 (29.95%)

Josh Hunt (R) — 109 (52.66%)

Carl “Woody” Perry, incumbent (R) — 36 (17.39%)