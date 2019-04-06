Home Opinions You might have been a part of history You might have been a part of history April 6, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Congress is right to subpoena the Mueller report. It shouldn’t have had to. Opinions Biden and the problem of touch Opinions Just Jerry: Never a cop around when you need one