Wayne P. Spaulding, 26, of North Vernon, passed away Apr. 16, 2019.

Wayne was born in Batesville on Sept. 25, 1992, to Paul E. and Jennifer A. (Ladig) Spaulding. Both parents survive in North Vernon.

A 2011 graduate of Jennings County High School, Wayne was a musician and played bass guitar in a local band in North Vernon. He was an Anime enthusiast, and enjoyed attending Anime conventions.

In addition to his parents, Wayne is survived by two sisters, Jessica and Teara Spaulding, both of North Vernon; a niece, Minxey Spaulding of North Vernon; his maternal grandmother, Geraldine Ladig of Bluffton; his paternal grandmother, Cora Lee Spaulding of Langley, Wash.; his paternal step-grandmother, Mary Spaulding of Marion; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Wayne was preceded in death by his two grandfathers, Dennis Ladig and Wayne Spaulding.

Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Apr. 22, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 4 p.m. Pastor Dustin Leimgruber will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to BrickHouse Family Ministries.

