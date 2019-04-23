Wayne E. Sauers

Wayne E. Sauers, 94, passed away Monday morning, April 22, 2019 at River Terrace Estates In Bluffton.

Wayne was born in Fort Wayne on Nov. 7, 1924, to Bert E. and Jennie M. (Genaro) Sauers. He married Olive Kathleen (Zerkel) on May 18, 1947; she preceded him in death on Aug. 31, 2012.

In the 1930s, Wayne and his family performed in the “Sauer Family Acrobat Act,” traveling to many local festivals. Wayne was a train conductor/brakeman for 43 years with the Pennsylvania Railroad, retiring in 1985. He also served his country in the United States Army. Wayne was a member of the R/R Retirement Club and lifelong member of the National Brotherhood of Railroad Trainman. After retirement, Wayne enjoyed woodworking, making jewelry and collecting R/R memorabilia.

Wayne is survived by two sons, Michael Sauers of Fort Wayne and Mark (Laurissa) Sauers of Bluffton; two daughters, Patty Sikora and Jennie (Tony) Williams, both of Fort Wayne; along with seventeen grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and a son-in-law, Mark Wheaton of Fort Wayne.

In addition to his wife and parents, Wayne was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Wheaton, in 2017; two sisters, Jeanette Renn and Doris Coddens; and two brothers, Robert and Edward Sauers.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Thursday, April 25, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Clark Stoller will officiate the service. Burial will take place at MRE Cemetery in Berne.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Friends and family can leave online condolences at www.goodwincaleharnish.com