Wayne E. “Bud” Miller

Wayne E. “Bud” Miller, 81, of Lima, Ohio, and formerly of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, April 2, 2019, at his residence.

Bud was born July 20, 1937, in Mount Zion to Elwood and Lulu Payne Miller. He married Sharon C. Ryan in Highland Aug. 1, 1981; she survives.

A 1955 graduate of Chester Center High School, Bud served in the United States Army from 1959 until 1961, until he was honorably discharged. He was a semi-truck driver for 45 years until he retired.

Bud was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton and also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid sports fan, and he especially enjoyed rooting for the Indiana University basketball program.

In addition to his wife, Bud is survived by a son, Bruce (Mary Alice) Miller of Liberty Center; four daughters, Teresa (Chris) Krex of Louisville, Ky., Susan (Don) Wiehbrink of Warsaw, Julie Cluzel of Findlay, Ohio, and Judy (Roger) Rhodes of Lima, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Clayton Miller of Columbia City; and a sister, Catherine Patch of Berne. He is also survived by his faithful dog, Robert Montgomery Knight “Bobby.”

Aside from his parents, Bud was preceded in death by two sons, Kevin Miller and Jim Pagin; two brothers, Alfred and James Miller; and two sisters, Martha Nicholson and Ruby.

Visitation will be Friday, April 5, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed by a Prayer Service/Rosary at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Fr. David Violi will officiate. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by the Bluffton American Legion Post 111 in conjunction with the United States Army Honor Guard.

In honor of Bud’s love for IU basketball, the family requests that visitors wear red and white to the visitation on Friday. Memorial contributions in Bud’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com