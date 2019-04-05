Viola Graft

Viola Graft, 98, of Craigville, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Huntington. She was born May 30, 1920, in Adams County, a daughter of Otto and Hilda Ehlerding.

She was a homemaker and a member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Ossian. She married Lawrence Graft Jan. 19, 1941, and he preceded her in death.

Surviving family includes her two sons, Leonard (Peggy) Graft of Bluffton and Loren (Judy) Graft of Roanoke; two daughters, Carol McCauley of Huntington and Virginia (Thomas) Mullikin of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Graft.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514E-750N, Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Ossian.

Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian is handling arrangements.

