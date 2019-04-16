Vaughn H. Betts

Vaughn H. Betts, 78, of Fort Wayne and a former Bluffton resident, passed away Sunday morning, April 14, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 9, 1941, in Wells County to Earl E. and Mable Devona (Hedges) Betts. Vaughn graduated from Petroleum High School in 1958. Vaughn started out working as an owner/operator truck driver and drove for the Teamsters Union for 35 years, retiring in 2003. After retiring at the age of 62, Vaughn earned his real-estate license and sold homes for Light House Realty in Fort Wayne.

On July 16, 1961 in Montpelier, Vaughn and Linda S. Noble Betts were married. They shared 57 years together until she preceded him in death Sept. 20, 2018.

Vaughn is survived by his children, David Betts of Fort Wayne, Lisa (Daren) Penwell of Newaygo, Mich., and Robert (Mindy) Betts of Portland; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by a brother, Jay (Nancy) Betts of Petroleum.

Vaughn is preceded in death by a son, Darrell J. Betts in 1983; two sisters; Lena Knowles and Leela Betts; and a brother, Gene Betts.

A service to celebrate Vaughn’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Daren Penwell, Vaughn’s son-in-law, officiating. Burial will follow at Rockford – Friends Cemetery in Rockford. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.