Timothy N. Bates

Timothy N. Bates, 58, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his residence.

Tim was born in Bluffton on June 22, 1960, to Homer E. and Helen Roudebush Bates. Both parents preceded him in death.

A 1979 graduate of Huntington North High School, Tim retired from Kwik Lok Corporation in New Haven in 2017. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and also enjoyed watching WWE wrestling on television and attending classic car shows.

Survivors include two brothers, Bruce (Corina) Bates of Cincinnati, and Tom (Lisa) Bates of Ossian; two sisters, Jill (Stan) Horton of Peru and Janis (Bill) Mettler of Bluffton; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bevin Bates.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Pastor Sherrie Drake will officiate. Private burial will be at Markle Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com