Thomas “Tom” Ryan Kaehr, 43, a lifelong resident of Huntington/Fort Wayne, died at 4:36 a.m. March 16 at Visiting Nurse Hospice Care in Fort Wayne, after a prolonged battle with colon cancer (Lynch Syndrome). Thomas is survived by his parents, Robert E. “Bob” and Winnifred H.B. “Winnie” (Suski) Kaehr. Bob was born in Bluffton and graduated from Bluffton High School. In addition, Thomas’ sister Renée H. Kaehr and her son, Cael Jeffrey survive.

Thomas is also survived by two daughters, Shianne and Kitana Keener and their mother, Sheri Keener. Daughter, Samantha L. Waikel and a grandson, Khayden Jai, and Devin D. Kaehr, brother to Samantha, and their mother, Charlene Grimm (Waikel) also survive.

Thomas was cremated at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation in Fort Wayne. Tom attended College Park United Brethren in Christ in Huntington. Thomas graduated from Huntington North High School. He will be missed.

There will be a memorial service for the family and a few friends later this spring.