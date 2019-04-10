Thomas L. Moore

Thomas L. Moore, 64, of Bluffton, passed away on Monday morning, April 8, 2019, at his residence in Bluffton.

Thomas was born Aug. 19, 1954, in Columbus, Ohio, to William Hershel and Hazel R. Tewell Moore.

He was involved with Bi-County Services in Bluffton, where he enjoyed music and bowling. Thomas had formerly lived in Warren, Fla., and Columbus, Ohio.

Survivors include his siblings, Michael W. (Jeanette) Moore of Warren and Joe E. Moore of Glasgow, Ky.; and two sisters-in-law, Sherry Moore of Columbus, Ohio, and Eva Siders of Warren.

Thomas is also survived by nephews, Michael D. Moore of Poneto, Mark D. Moore of Warren, Matthew D. Moore of Bluffton, Shannon L. Moore of Columbus, Ohio, Daniel Moore of Circleville, Ohio, and Kenneth A. Moore of Warren; along with nieces, Aaron Moore of Warren, Elizabeth Zavattors of Warren, Bonnie Moore and Michelle Moore and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jean A. Moore; and brothers, Kenneth A. Moore and Francis A. Moore.

Calling will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, 308 W. Washington St. Bluffton. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home with Jeff Lemler officiating. Interment will be at the Marion National Cemetery, Marion.

Preferred memorials are to Bi-County Services, 425 E. Harrison Road, Bluffton, IN 46714, or Family Life Care.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to www.thomarich.com